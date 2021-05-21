Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INCZY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Incitec Pivot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Incitec Pivot alerts:

OTCMKTS:INCZY opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Incitec Pivot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incitec Pivot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.