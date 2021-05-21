Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

IFNNF opened at $37.26 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

