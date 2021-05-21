Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of INFN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,370 shares of company stock worth $4,598,357 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

