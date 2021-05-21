Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) declared a final dividend on Thursday, May 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1034 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from Infratil’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Infratil

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Trustpower, Tilt Renewables, Wellington International Airport, NZ Bus, Perth Energy, Associate, and All Other Segments and Corporate segments.

