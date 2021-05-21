InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average is $62.25. InMode has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $92.38.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in InMode by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

