INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Receives $21.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INMB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.87. 6,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 3.01. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.