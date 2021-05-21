Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July makes up approximately 1.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

PJUL stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

