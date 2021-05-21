Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.