Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $12.29

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $13.34. Innoviva shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 1,201 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 288,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

