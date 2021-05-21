Insider Buying: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Curtis B. Mcwilliams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,022.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $285.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

