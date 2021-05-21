Insider Buying: Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) VP Buys 3,028 Shares of Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) VP Lee Bagwell bought 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $51,899.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBAN stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market cap of $165.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 22.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.