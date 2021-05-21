Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Buys 8,916 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Justin Whitmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.24. 2,748,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,502. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.81.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

