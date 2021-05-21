Insider Buying: LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CTO Acquires 3,796 Shares of Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) CTO Stefan Galluppi bought 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $39,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LFMD traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $12.60. 53,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,826. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the first quarter worth $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

