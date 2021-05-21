Insider Buying: Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Tembo Gold Corp. (CVE:TEM) Director Simon Charles Benstead bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,877,111 shares in the company, valued at C$1,802,795.54.

Simon Charles Benstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Simon Charles Benstead bought 100,000 shares of Tembo Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

Shares of CVE:TEM opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$12.72 million and a P/E ratio of -145.00. Tembo Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.30.

About Tembo Gold

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Lakota Resources Inc and changed its name to Tembo Gold Corp.

