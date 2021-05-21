Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells 651 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $22,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jyoti Palaniappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25.

On Thursday, March 18th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $699,546.16.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

