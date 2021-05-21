Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Sells 222 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,308.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,206.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

