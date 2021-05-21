Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $753,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,265.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Bickerstaff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00.

CareDx stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 868,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

