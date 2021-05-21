Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,440,424.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 222,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,216. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of C$41.95 and a 1-year high of C$72.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.06.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

