Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Sells $177,475.83 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,476.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CONMED by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

