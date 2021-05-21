Insider Selling: Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) CIO Sells 83,532 Shares of Stock

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $294,032.64.

CIK stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 68,486 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 194,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

