Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00.

Shares of EA opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

