Insider Selling: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Sells $1,399,200.00 in Stock

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

