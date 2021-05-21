Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP Sells 8,909 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 89,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $32.17 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 46.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

