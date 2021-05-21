Insider Selling: Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Sells 166,001 Shares of Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,633,470.

Geoffrey Peters Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 4 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$34.04.

K stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.82.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

