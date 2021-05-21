Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $272,220.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $272,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

