Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $13,632.78 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $13,632.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,051.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Byron Wayne Milstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, May 2nd, Byron Wayne Milstead sold 290 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $14,589.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

