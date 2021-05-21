Insider Selling: Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $14.87 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $981.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mercer International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

