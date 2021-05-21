Insider Selling: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NWPX stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,119. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $337.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,270,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.