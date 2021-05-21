Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells 53,514 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 53,514 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $71,708.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Moore Clark sold 84,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $110,880.00.

Shares of PED traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. 77,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PEDEVCO by 152.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.