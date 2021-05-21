Insider Selling: People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CFO Sells 15,209 Shares of Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $296,119.23.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after purchasing an additional 634,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,294,000 after buying an additional 1,122,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

