Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $19,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,321.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $21,140.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $22,660.00.

On Monday, March 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $21,910.00.

On Monday, March 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $551.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.03. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

