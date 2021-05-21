Insider Selling: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells 10,312 Shares of Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after buying an additional 750,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

