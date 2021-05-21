Insider Selling: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CEO Sells 2,130 Shares of Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $1,057,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $3,373,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 953.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

