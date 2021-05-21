Insider Selling: Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) COO Sells 5,669 Shares of Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52.

WSBF opened at $19.88 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

