Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after purchasing an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $626.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $626.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $537.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $257.63 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

