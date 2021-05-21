Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

