Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HIG opened at $65.68 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

