Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after buying an additional 194,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RE opened at $268.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $192.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.16.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

