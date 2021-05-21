Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Invests $118,000 in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $165,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

FUTU stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.84 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

