Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Invests $57,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,190,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $126.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.94 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

