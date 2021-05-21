Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 312.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $282.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.78.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

