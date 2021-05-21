Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 577 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 32.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,127 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 71,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 59,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 406,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,523,000 after buying an additional 69,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 36,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

NTAP stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

