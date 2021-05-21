Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.05 million-$44.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.82 million.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

INS traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $35.02. 25,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intelligent Systems has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $311.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

