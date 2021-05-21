Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $17.79. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 2,240 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $572.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.