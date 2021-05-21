International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $139.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $39,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 88.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

