International Paper (NYSE:IP) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,128. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

