Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

Shares of TSE ITP opened at C$30.09 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$11.02 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.193 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$60,004.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$145,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

