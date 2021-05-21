Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,625 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,625 ($73.49).

ITRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Andre Lacroix bought 10,000 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

LON ITRK traded up GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday, reaching GBX 5,846 ($76.38). 271,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,658. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 5,110 ($66.76) and a one year high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 38.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,996.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,761.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

