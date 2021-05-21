Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 2.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $436.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $436.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

