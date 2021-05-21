InvenTrust Properties (NASDAQ:IARE) Shares Down 1.6%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:IARE) dropped 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 10,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 18,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile (NASDAQ:IARE)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

